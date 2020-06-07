LG Polymers vapour leak | High-power committee meets select representatives amidst heavy police deployment

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 14:14 IST

The panel was set up by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to find out the causes of the incident that claimed at least 12 lives and hospitalised about 500 people on May 7.

Amid heavy police bandobast and barricading, the high-power committee on LG Polymers styrene vapour leak incident headed by senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad held talks with a select group of political party representatives and affected villagers on June 7.

The GVMC building — the venue of the meeting — was turned into a fortress with the deployment of large posse of police force. Entry inside the building was allowed only to those who had permission to attend the meeting.

National Green Tribunal has already found fault with the management for the fatal incident, and the Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered seizure of the passports of the top officials of the Korean company.

“My husband Y. Kanaka Raju died after inhaling poisonous gas from LG Polymers at a private hospital in the city on June 1. However, noone has come to console me,” bemoaned Lavanya, a home-maker from R.R. Venkatapuram, the village where the chemical plant is located. She told The Hindu that the authorities should recognize that her husband died due to the toxic gas that emanated after the styrene vapour leakage.

Uncle of the deceased N. Srinivas said they were hankering after ₹1 crore compensation announced to all those who died due to the accident and alleged that they were denied entry by the police saying they had not obtained permission to meet the committee members.

He said the post-mortem report of the deceased would confirm the death due to styrene monomer vapour and demanded disclosure of the report.

CPI (M) city committee president B. Ganga Rao demanded immediate closure of the LG Polymers plant and arrest of top management of the company and wondered why the committee did not allow the affected people to air their grievances.

LG Polymers Pollution Sufferers’ Welfare Committee president G. Venkat Reddy said they would continue their protest till justice was given to all those affected by the incident. He said 400 farmers who suffered due to the incident should also be given adequate compensation.

BJP city women’s wing vice-president Madhavi Charles said the committee lacked transparency as it had restricted entry. Jana Sena Visakha West constituency coordinator Pilla Ramakrishna said the committee should allow everyone to submit their representations.