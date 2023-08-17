Leverage e-commerce tools, women entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh told

August 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at the two-day training workshop for women entrepreneurs on ‘smart skills’ appealed to them to leverage e-commerce tools and platforms in their enterprises.

The workshop was organised by United Nations Asian and Pacific Training Centre for ICT for Development/Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-APCICT/ESCAP), in association with Centre for International Relations of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV).

APCICT resource person Shahid Uddin Akbar, who is also the chief executive officer of Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID), Bangladesh, stressed the need for technology upgradation among women entrepreneurs. He also mentioned India’s unique demographic advantage in the form of huge young population and underscored the need to tap into it for the nation’s growth.

Participating virtually in the event, ESCAP director Kiyong Ko expressed delight over the collaboration with the university that fosters women empowerment and inclusive development.

Vice-chancellor D. Bharathi highlighted the presence of six incubation and innovation centres on the campus to promote entrepreneurship. Usha Vyasulu Reddy, a retired professor and international consultant on ICT for development, hailed UN-APCICT WIFI (Women and ICT Frontier Initiative) for building institutional capacity in the area of education and entrepreneurship.

Registrar N. Rajani invited the 100 participants, including students, social activists and entrepreneurs to make use of the workshop.

