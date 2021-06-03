Level crossing awareness week launched

Waltair Division has launched an awareness week on Thursday as part of the International Level Crossing Day to be observed on June 10.

The objective of the awareness campaign to be organised, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Senior Divisional Safety Officer N.R. Sahoo, is to create awareness on the risks at level crossings and to alert road users and pedestrians on how to act safely at level crossings.

The International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD) is an awareness campaign on level crossing safety, organised by the International Union of Railways (UIC) with the support of the railway community around the world, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

As a part of ILCAD, awareness drives will be conducted at LC gates. Awareness drives were conducted with the support of civil defence personnel and safety counsellors at various public places, level crossings and important junctions in the city.

Mr. Shrivastava called upon the public to obey all rules pertaining to level crossing gates and avoid crossing from under the closed LC gate. The Senior DSO advised the public to be vigilant while approaching the LC gate.

Motor vehicle users, auto-rickshaw users and residents of areas, located near LC gates, were counselled and leaflets were distributed by the civil defence staff. Banners were displayed to educate the public on LC awareness.