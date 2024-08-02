Let’s work together to rebuild State, A.P. Chief Minister Naidu appeals to employees

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 2 (Friday) said that it gave him immense pleasure to note that 97.54% pensions were disbursed in a single day on August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making a fervent appeal to the government employees and officials to join hands in building the State, Mr. Naidu said about 64 lakh beneficiaries received pension worth ₹2,737 crore in a single day.

“The government will take care of the welfare, respect and honour of the employees, and not just make them work. Let’s change the future of State together. ”N. Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister

“It is the responsibility of the State government to take care of the financial security of the old-age, otherwise-abled and other social security pension beneficiaries,” he said, adding, “I congratulate all the government employees and officials who are behind the successful disbursement of pensions.”

Stating that the government disbursed pensions and salaries on the first day of the month to the government employees by releasing ₹5,300 crore despite financial constraints, Mr. Naidu said the role of employees and officials in rebuidling and developing the State was crucial.

“The government will take care of the welfare, respect and honour of the employees, and not just make them work. Let’s change the future of State together,” Mr. Naidu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.