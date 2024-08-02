GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Let’s work together to rebuild State, A.P. Chief Minister Naidu appeals to employees

Stating that it gave him immense pleasure to note that 97.54% pensions were disbursed in a single day on August 1, the Chief Minister lauded employees and officials who made it possible

Updated - August 02, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V. Subba Rao
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on August 2 (Friday) said that it gave him immense pleasure to note that 97.54% pensions were disbursed in a single day on August 1.

Making a fervent appeal to the government employees and officials to join hands in building the State, Mr. Naidu said about 64 lakh beneficiaries received pension worth ₹2,737 crore in a single day.

“The government will take care of the welfare, respect and honour of the employees, and not just make them work. Let’s change the future of State together. ”N. Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister

“It is the responsibility of the State government to take care of the financial security of the old-age, otherwise-abled and other social security pension beneficiaries,” he said, adding, “I congratulate all the government employees and officials who are behind the successful disbursement of pensions.”

Stating that the government disbursed pensions and salaries on the first day of the month to the government employees by releasing ₹5,300 crore despite financial constraints, Mr. Naidu said the role of employees and officials in rebuidling and developing the State was crucial.

“The government will take care of the welfare, respect and honour of the employees, and not just make them work. Let’s change the future of State together,” Mr. Naidu said.

