Let us unite to stop privatisationof PSUs, CPI(M) tells parties

ONGOLE

21 March 2021 01:19 IST

People urged to support Bharat bandh on March 26 cutting across party lines

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat member Y. Venkateswara Rao on Saturday exhorted all parties, including the ruling and Opposition parties in the State, to put an end to the privatisation spree of public sector units (PSU).

The Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) could be stopped only when a second “Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku” movement was spearheaded cutting across party lines, he felt.

Leasers of all political hues should back the March 26 Bharat bandh called by farmer organisations and trade unions to exert pressure on the Centre also to scrap the three farm laws, withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill to phase out power subsidy to farm sector and provide statutory backing to minimum support price (MSP) at a time when the market price for almost all farm produce fell below the MSP with corporate firms ruling the roost.

Advertising

Advertising

Captive mines for VSP

Advocating a level playing field for the PSUs, he said the VSP would make a turnaround if captive mines were allotted to it.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao disputed the view that private sector units functioned more efficiently than PSUs. Privatisation of PSU banks, railways and PSU telecommunication firms should be stopped at any cost, he said at a meeting organised here to mobilise support for the bandh.