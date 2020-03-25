Andhra Pradesh

Let people make purchase essential items till 1 p.m., says CM

People standing in a long queue to buy vegetables at the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

People standing in a long queue to buy vegetables at the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Officials asked to decongest rythu bazaars by decentralising them

With social distancing going for a toss at markets and outlets selling essential commodities due to overcrowding, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials concerned to revise timings for the purchase of vegetables, groceries and other essentials from 6 am to 1 pm and also decentralise Rythu Bazaars.

At a review meeting with the officials, Mr. Jagan said people by and large have been cooperating with the government in enforcing the lockdown, but they are venturing out to get essential commodities in most cases, according to a release.

“As everyone is coming out at the same time and gathering in front of shops, there are high chances for the spread of the virus. A majority of people, fearing scarcity, are hoarding commodities. All Rythu Bazaars will be spread to all areas for the convenience of the public,” he said.

Distance matters

“Precautions for maintaining social distancing have to be taken at every decentralised outlet. Only one person from a family has to come out for getting essentials and that too within a radius of 3 km,” he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to stay indoors and cooperate with the authorities in controlling the spread of the virus.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney also conducted a videoconference with DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Special CS K.S. Jawahar Reddy and district Collectors.

Helpline

People can use the toll-free number 1902 to report issues related to lockdown and scarcity of essential commodities, she said.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy said only 80 % of the persons who contract COVID-19 need hospital treatment, including critical care, and asked officials to make necessary arrangements. He said samples could be tested in 15 minutes using rapid test kits.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked Chief Secretaries of States during a videoconference to take necessary steps to prevent scarcity of essential commodities and to initiate all possible action to arrest the spread of the disease, according to a release.

He also insisted that stringent action should be taken on those violating the lockdown.

The State government accorded administrative sanction for ₹40 crore towards relief measures for quarantine, sample collection and screening and for procurement of essential equipment for containing COVID, as per a GO issued by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 11:33:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/let-people-make-purchase-essential-items-till-1-pm-says-cm/article31167829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY