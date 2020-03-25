Let people make purchase essential items till 1 p.m., says CM

With social distancing going for a toss at markets and outlets selling essential commodities due to overcrowding, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials concerned to revise timings for the purchase of vegetables, groceries and other essentials from 6 am to 1 pm and also decentralise Rythu Bazaars.

At a review meeting with the officials, Mr. Jagan said people by and large have been cooperating with the government in enforcing the lockdown, but they are venturing out to get essential commodities in most cases, according to a release.

“As everyone is coming out at the same time and gathering in front of shops, there are high chances for the spread of the virus. A majority of people, fearing scarcity, are hoarding commodities. All Rythu Bazaars will be spread to all areas for the convenience of the public,” he said.

Distance matters

“Precautions for maintaining social distancing have to be taken at every decentralised outlet. Only one person from a family has to come out for getting essentials and that too within a radius of 3 km,” he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to stay indoors and cooperate with the authorities in controlling the spread of the virus.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney also conducted a videoconference with DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Special CS K.S. Jawahar Reddy and district Collectors.

Helpline

People can use the toll-free number 1902 to report issues related to lockdown and scarcity of essential commodities, she said.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy said only 80 % of the persons who contract COVID-19 need hospital treatment, including critical care, and asked officials to make necessary arrangements. He said samples could be tested in 15 minutes using rapid test kits.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked Chief Secretaries of States during a videoconference to take necessary steps to prevent scarcity of essential commodities and to initiate all possible action to arrest the spread of the disease, according to a release.

He also insisted that stringent action should be taken on those violating the lockdown.

The State government accorded administrative sanction for ₹40 crore towards relief measures for quarantine, sample collection and screening and for procurement of essential equipment for containing COVID, as per a GO issued by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department on Wednesday.