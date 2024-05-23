GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Let Hyderabad be capital of A.P. for 10 more years, says Congress leader

Published - May 23, 2024 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh Congress vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on May 23 (Thursday) demanded that Hyderabad be allowed to function as the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for another 10 years, till 2034.

In a statement, he cited the looming deadline of June 4, 2024, when Hyderabad ceases to be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and said that since the parties ruling the State in the last 10 years failed to build a proper capital for the State, the status of Hyderabad as the joint capital of the two States be extended for 10 more years.

“People of this State could not utilise any of the facilities in Hyderabad in the last 10 years,” he said recalling that during the COVID-19 outbreak, when people of Andhra Pradesh tried to take family members and relatives to Hyderabad for better medical services, the ambulances were turned back at the checkposts.

Pointing to the fact that distribution of joint assets worth crores of rupees under Schedules 9 and 10 of the Act had not yet been completed, he said there were other critical issues waiting to be addressed.

The Congress leader slammed TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and the incumbent Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for doing nothing concrete to build a capital for the residual State in the last 10 years. “This extension of the capital status is essential to provide legality to our people and children working in Hyderabad,” he said and demanded that leaders of the main political parties spell out their stand on the issue.

