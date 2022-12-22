Let all members of the panel set up to probe violations atop Rushikonda in Vizag be drawn from Central departments, says Andhra Pradesh High Court

December 22, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Thursday directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to set up a five-member expert committee to look into the alleged violations of environment protection laws in the construction work being carried out atop Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

While disposing of the petitions filed by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav against the “plundering of the environmentally fragile hillock,” the court said the committee should have one officer / scientist each from the MoEFCC, the National Coastal Zone Management Authority, the National Institute of Oceanography, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the CPWD, and it should do a thorough assessment of the works being done at the disputed site where a tourism project was supposed to come up.

The petitioners had earlier objected to having three officers of the State government on the committee, saying that since they would be submitting records and rendering secretarial assistance, they should not be a part of the committee, and that the track record of some of the departments in the matter had not been satisfactory.

Agreeing with their view, the court ordered that all the members of the committee be drawn from the Union Government departments concerned, and they must submit a comprehensive report by January 31, after which the case would be heard again to ascertain the facts.