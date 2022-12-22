Let all members of the panel set up to probe violations atop Rushikonda in Vizag be drawn from Central departments, says Andhra Pradesh High Court

December 22, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The committee should do a thorough assessment of the works being done at the disputed site and submit a report by January 31, directs the court

V. Raghavendra

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Thursday directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to set up a five-member expert committee to look into the alleged violations of environment protection laws in the construction work being carried out atop Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

While disposing of the petitions filed by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav against the “plundering of the environmentally fragile hillock,” the court said the committee should have one officer / scientist each from the MoEFCC, the National Coastal Zone Management Authority, the National Institute of Oceanography, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the CPWD, and it should do a thorough assessment of the works being done at the disputed site where a tourism project was supposed to come up.

The petitioners had earlier objected to having three officers of the State government on the committee, saying that since they would be submitting records and rendering secretarial assistance, they should not be a part of the committee, and that the track record of some of the departments in the matter had not been satisfactory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Agreeing with their view, the court ordered that all the members of the committee be drawn from the Union Government departments concerned, and they must submit a comprehensive report by January 31, after which the case would be heard again to ascertain the facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US