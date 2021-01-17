Less than 50% turn up for vaccination on second day

None reported adverse effects in Kurnool district

The number of healthcare professionals and workers opting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by taking a shot of Serum India’s Covishield in Kurnool and Anantapur districts dropped to a large extent on the second day of the massive exercise on Sunday.

According to Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah, while they were given a target of 2,495 shots on day two, only 1,025 persons turned up at one of the 27 designated session sites in the district. On Saturday too, against a target of 2,700 only 1,425 persons took the vaccination shot. The district received 40,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine for the first phase to run for 20 days.

All the five persons who showed symptoms of nausea in the district on Saturday were doing well and none reported any adverse reaction on Sunday.

In Anantapur, the number of persons, who took the vaccination shot on Sunday came down to 746 at 23 session sites in the district against a target of 2,047. On inaugural day on Saturday, out of a targetetted 2,300 healthcare professionals, only 1,616 turned up for vaccination. Meanwhile, the lone person who developed adverse symptoms, a health worker, Akhila Begum, was shifted to the general ward in Government General Hospital in Anantapur and was fine, doctors said.