Less than 50% turn up for vaccination on second day

The number of healthcare professionals and workers opting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by taking a shot of Serum India’s Covishield in Kurnool and Anantapur districts dropped to a large extent on the second day of the massive exercise on Sunday.
According to Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah, while they were given a target of 2,495 shots on day two, only 1,025 persons turned up at one of the 27 designated session sites in the district. On Saturday too, against a target of 2,700 only 1,425 persons took the vaccination shot. The district received 40,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine for the first phase to run for 20 days.
All the five persons who showed symptoms of nausea in the district on Saturday were doing well and none reported any adverse reaction on Sunday.
In Anantapur, the number of persons, who took the vaccination shot on Sunday came down to 746 at 23 session sites in the district against a target of 2,047. On inaugural day on Saturday, out of a targetetted 2,300 healthcare professionals, only 1,616 turned up for vaccination. Meanwhile, the lone person who developed adverse symptoms, a health worker, Akhila Begum, was shifted to the general ward in Government General Hospital in Anantapur and was fine, doctors said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath