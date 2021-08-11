Less GPA: officials conduct inquiry

Students, parents stage dharna, seek revision of GPA

Officials of the School Education Department launched an inquiry into the allegations that less Grade Point Average (GPA) was given to Class X students of Nirmala High School, in the recent examination.

Deputy District Educational Officer (Dy. DEO) L. Chandrakala and Assistant Commissioner (Examinations) G. Srinivasa Rao visited Nirmala High School, Patamata, in the city on Wednesday, and verified the records.

More than 50 students of the school submitted a representation to the Commissioner of School Education Department on Wednesday alleging that less GPA was given and injustice was done to them. Parents demanded an inquiry and revision of GPA to their wards.

Ms. Chandrakala verified the internal examination papers (conducted by school management), attendance registers, marks sheets of online tests, previous pass percentage of students and other documents.

“In all, 16 students lodged a complaint with the School Education Department alleging poor GPA to them, and we are inquiring into the matter,” said Krishna District Educational Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana.

“We followed the guidelines framed by the government in allotting marks to the students. Internal marks were given based on the student’s performance in their previous examinations,” said Nirmala High School headmistress Treasa Augustine.

The school management has conducted the FA-1 and FA-2 tests twice for improvement of student’s performance. It was not correct that less marks were given to some students, said Sr. Augustine.

Speaking to The Hindu, Commissioner, School Education Department, Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu said that a committee headed by DEO Tahera Sultana was inquiring into the allegations. “We will submit the inquiry report to the government soon,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the students along with their parents staged a dharna demanding that the government revise the GPA given to them and allot fresh grades.

Despite performing better in the internal examinations and online tests, poor GPA was given to them, the SSC passouts of the school alleged. Students argued that due to less grades given to them, they were not eligible for many State and Central Government examinations, entrance tests and jobs in the future.