Lepakshi Vaibhavam to showcase Seema culture

The heritage of Rayalaseema is all set to be showcased in a grand manner during the two-day Lepakshi Vaibhavam festivities to be held in Lepakshi and Hindupur on Saturday and Sunday.

The entire route from the Kodikonda checkpost on NH-44 (Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway) to Hindupur Town has been decked up with most of the public buildings and temples getting a new coat of whitewash and festoons tied at many places.

The festival aims at providing visitors an experience of rural life in the southern region of Andhra Pradesh.

Carnival of local arts

A wide range of art forms will be showcased at the festival. Karra-Samu, Tappeta Gullu, Chakka Bhajana and Guruvaiahlu are some of the art forms that will be presented to audiences. Over 10,000 artistes and students will take part in a Shobha Yatra from the world-famous Lepakshi Nandi temple to the venue of the main function on Saturday.

The carnival will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday with over one lakh people expected to be in attendance for the inaugural session.

On both days, people can take a ride on bullock carts from Kodikonda checkpost to the festival venue, said District Collector Gandham Chandrudu while flagging off a bicycle rally at Lepakshi to popularise the event and generate interest among schoolchildren. A 5-K Run was also organised in Hindupur town by schoolchildren.

Sandhya Murthy and her troupe will perform a folk dance, while Sravana Bhargavi and Hemachandra along with other popular singers will perform at a live concert in the evening. Village sports would be organised throughout the day.

A ‘proto village’ has been set up close to the main venue, where the visitors can experience the daily activities that go on in the villages of Anantapur district.

COVID-19 threat

Though the fear of COVID-19 looms large in people’s minds, there are no suspected cases in the district and people are expected to attend the event in large numbers, officials said.

“The district administration has taken sufficient care to supply masks and establish healthcare kiosks at all possible locations keeping in view the mass gathering. The District Medical and Health Officer and his team would also spread awareness on preventive measures to be taken by people to minimise the risk of contracting COVID-19,” officials said.