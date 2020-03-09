Lepakshi Vaibhavam ends on a grand note

Sri Krishnadevaraya came alive on the large screen on the main dais of Lepakshi Vaibhavam here on Sunday night regaling thousands of tourists, schoolchildren and people from all over the district assembled to taste the variety in cultural heritage of Rayalaseema during the concluding day of the festivities.

It was sheer magic by Kanth Risa, who within seconds generated curiosity among the public with his sand dust art form on a back-lit glass, which was projected onto the large screen on the main dais. Giving a gentle pause and writing in Telugu ‘yevaru’ and giving answer ‘Nuvvu naa… Sri Krishnadevaraya’ and simultaneously creating a near-perfect caricature of the Vijayanagara king, who ruled this region in the 15th Century.

If Surabhi Arts group entertained the audience with their skits and schoolchildren presented some scintillating dance performances in groups, there was not a minute of dull period at the venue and people did not want the festive atmosphere to end enjoying every moment of it to the hilt.

Youth and students from the surrounding villages enthusiastically participated in the rural sporting events on Sunday and archery turned out to be the best attraction with hundreds of them lining up at the venue to cheer the participants, who had come with their bow and arrow. Competition of spinning tops with thread and game of marbles attracted several children to the different venues giving many others a glimpse of some of the forgotten rural sporting events of their childhood.

The proto village and the food stalls were the places visited by maximum number of visitors, who wanted to truly experience the Rayalaseema cuisine and wanted to have a glimpse into the rural day-to-day scenario in the villages. Organising team was aptly felicitated for their deserving hard work put in for over a fortnight for taking the event closer to people’s hearts.