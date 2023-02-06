Lepakshi murals in Veerabhadraswamy temple to be key attraction for G-20 delegates

February 06, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is making all arrangements to ensure that the proposed hour-long trip of G-20 delegates on Tuesday evening (February 7) to the Lepakshi Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple becomes a memorable one. The temple has been decorated with lights and flex banners have been put up to welcome the visitors.

ASI Lepakshi in-charge Balakrishna Reddy said that efforts were being made to explain all the peculiarities and importance of the temple that had been selected to be in the temporary list of world UNESCO Heritage Sites. The murals on the roof of the temple were the key attractions and some of them were being restored for the past four months, he said.

The Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts’ police, meanwhile, have made security arrangements for the delegates from the Kodikonda checkpost on the A.P.-Karnataka border up to Madakasira and their entry into Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli travelled the entire route and checked the security arrangements.

Unique style

“The Veerabhadra Swamy temple is a live exhibition of Mural paintings,” according to the author of ‘Lepakshi’ book Mynaswamy. The mural of Vatapatrasaayi on the eastern side of the Naatyamandapa in the temple was the finest example of the Vijayanagara style paintings. “Not just sculptures, marvellous mural paintings were drawn on the temple roof which are unique. The creators of this wonder were Viroopanna and Veeranna brothers. They were the sons of Muddamamba and Nandi Lakkisetti of Penukonda of the Vijayanagara empire,” he said.

“The episode of ‘Manuneethi Chola’ is painted on the roof of the Naatyamandapa on the northern side which is a great depiction of the morals followed by the king. The mural of Lord Siva’s wedding, shooting of Matsya Yantra by Arjuna at Droupadi Swayamvaram, and Bhookailash are among the noteworthy paintings,” he adds.