“Lepakshi handicrafts expo getting good response”

March 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Lepakshi Handicrafts chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi along with executive director B. Viswa go through the Lepakshmi Thematic Exhibition underway at Bapu Museum premises in Vijayawada on Monday.

Lepakshi Handicrafts chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi along with executive director B. Viswa go through the Lepakshmi Thematic Exhibition underway at Bapu Museum premises in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC) chairperson B. Vijayalakshmi said that the patronage for Lekapshi handicrafts has been on the rise and it is evident at the ongoing Lepakshi Thematic Exhibition underway on the Bapu Museum premises in Vijayawada.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi along with APHDC executive director B. Viswa visited the exhibition being organised by Lepakshi on Monday. She said artisans from across the State were taking part in the exhibition and people could buy traditional handicrafts from them without the involvement of any middlemen.

She said the government would organise more such exhibitions across the State to provide a platform to the artisans through Lepakshi.

Mr. Viswa said that considering the way citizens responded to the craft bazaar organised in the city recently, Lepakshi had begun another 10-day exhibition at the museum. He said that exhibition would be open till March 12.

