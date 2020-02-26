Lepakshi gets into festive mood

The annual Lepakshi cultural festivities have been christened ‘Lepakshi Vaibhavalu’ and a colourful logo has been unveiled for providing the event a unique identity. The festivities would be held on March 7 and 8.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, unveiling the logo and launching the social media handles for the event, here on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was likely to be present at the inaugural. The organising committee has created Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Lepakshi-Vaibhavam-2020; Instagram account: @lepakshivaibhavam2020; and Twitter handle: @LepakshiVaibhav to provide updates of the event.

The annual utsavalu, which were supposed to be held on February 29 and March 1, have been put off by a week to provide more time for preparation and adjust the itinerary of the Chief Minister.

Wide publicity

These social media handles would be extensively used to provide publicity as people from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were also expected to be present at the Lepakshi Vaibhavam. Press conferences would be organised at several places in these States to invite people to the two-day event at which the native art forms like ‘karra samu’ (stick fight) would be highlighted and the artisans of leather puppetry given an opportunity for displaying their skills.

The Lepakshi Utsavalu were last held in 2018 on a grand scale for four days and in 2019 they were not conducted. The then government had chosen to organise the Penukonda fort festival.