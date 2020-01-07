Andhra Pradesh

Lepakshi expo in Tiruapti draws tourists, locals in droves

Women checking out dress materials at Lepakshi Cotton and Silk Fab at Sindhura Hall in Tirupati.

Women checking out dress materials at Lepakshi Cotton and Silk Fab at Sindhura Hall in Tirupati.   | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Vaikuntha Ekadasi, drawing lakhs of pilgrims, gives an edge to the sellers

Be it the Bengal silk, Lucknow chikan work, or the Chanderi work, the eye-catching apparels have takers throughout the day.

The exhibition-cum-sale of ‘Cotton and Silk Fab’ organised by Andhra Pradesh State Handicrafts Development Corporation (APSHDC) under its flagship brand ‘Lepakshi’ is timed suitably with the festival season.

The season, which spreads from Christmas to New Year’s Day and finally up to Pongal (Sankranti), is considered the time for hot purchase in any part of the country, but for Tirupati, ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’ adds an extra element of pilgrim crowd, that makes over two lakh prospective buyers available as a ‘readymade market’.

Favourites

The expo at Sindhura Hall in the city’s busiest Ramanuja Circle is witnessing decent footfall. “In the morning and afternoon, we have the pilgrim inflow. The locals prefer to visit us during evenings,” says Ram Lal of Lucknow, who looks after a stall at the venue.

The Telugu States are represented by Gadwal, Venkatagiri, Pochampally, Narayanapet, Uppada, Mangalagiri, Chirala saris. Women were seen making a beeline to the stalls selling Banaras silk, Jharkhand silk, Kalamkari garments, Madurai cotton, Kanchi and Bhagalpuri silk saris. These apart, the pearls and artificial jewels, food products and eatables have added a new dimension to the expo, which ends on January 12.

