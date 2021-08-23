Lepakshi deserves World Heritage status: ex-ASI official

ANANTAPUR

23 August 2021 03:32 IST

The shrine satisfies four out of six selection criteria prescribed by UNESCO for submitting its dossier

The shrine of Lepakshi, which shelters Virabhadra Swamy temple that is considered one of the outstanding ancient shrines edifying the medieval classical phase of art and architecture, deserves World Heritage status, said Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) former superintending archaeologist, Temple Survey Project (Southern Region), D. Kanna Babu.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Kanna Babu, who worked on conservation of temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said Lepakshi’s group of temples mirror the renowned Vijayanagara style of art and architecture.

Advertising

Advertising

The group of temples at Lepakshi, built under the aegis of Virupanna, a minister under King Venkatapatiraya in 1533 A.D., has stately entrance gopuras, Natyamandapa, Kalyanamandapa, Mukhamandapa, Antarala, Garbhagriha, besides an appealing group of sub-shrines meant for different deities. One of the highly distinguished features of the heritage ensemble are the colourful paintings on ceilings of Natyamandapa and Mukhamandapa.

These harmoniously colourful frescos are fabricated around the mythology of Lord Siva and regarded as unique landmarks of the 16th Century A.D., portraying the extraordinary skill of the artists. Two more spectacular members of this sacred site are the monolithic Nandi and Nagalinga. The kalyana mandapa built inside the second enclosure stands on stylishly designed and sculptured pillars.

The cultural properties at Lepakshi satisfy four out of six selection criteria prescribed by UNESCO for submitting its dossier to the tentative list and thereafter for nomination under the Cultural Heritage Category. If selected, the historical monument will get international recognition, help in scientific conservation, protection and boost to tourism in the State,” he added