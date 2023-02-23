ADVERTISEMENT

Lepakshi crafts bazaar: Citizens asked to encourage handicrafts

February 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar going through the Lepakshi Craft Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

NTR District Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar asked the citizens to encourage handicrafts and make use of the Lepakshi Craft Bazaar being organised by A.P. Handicrafts Development Corporation in association with the Ministry of Textiles in Vijayawada.

Ms. Nupur, who visited the expo which is under way at Siddhartha Hotel Mnagement College in the city said that artisans from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and other places had brought to the city many handcrafted products.

She said several artisans from Andhra Pradesh had brought in Kondapalli toys, Etikoppaka toys and others. She went around the stalls and inquired about the arrangements made for the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lepakshi Executive Director M. Viswa, Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman B. Vijaya Lakshmi, Weavers Service Centre assistant director N. Aparna Lakshmi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US