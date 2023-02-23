HamberMenu
Lepakshi crafts bazaar: Citizens asked to encourage handicrafts

February 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR District Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar going through the Lepakshi Craft Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday.

NTR District Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar asked the citizens to encourage handicrafts and make use of the Lepakshi Craft Bazaar being organised by A.P. Handicrafts Development Corporation in association with the Ministry of Textiles in Vijayawada.

Ms. Nupur, who visited the expo which is under way at Siddhartha Hotel Mnagement College in the city said that artisans from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and other places had brought to the city many handcrafted products.

She said several artisans from Andhra Pradesh had brought in Kondapalli toys, Etikoppaka toys and others. She went around the stalls and inquired about the arrangements made for the public.

Lepakshi Executive Director M. Viswa, Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman B. Vijaya Lakshmi, Weavers Service Centre assistant director N. Aparna Lakshmi and others were present.

