ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard walks into cage set up on Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus in Tirupati

December 25, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

The leopard caught in the cage set up by the Forest Department on the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The leopard that was on prowl at the Tirumala foothills walked into the trap laid on the campus of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in the early hours of December 25 (Sunday).

The animal walked into one of the two cages set up by the Forest Department in the area where it was sighted earlier.

The higher officials in the Forest Department instructed the field staff to release the animal in the forest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The leopard was sighted several times in and around the SVVU campus around midnight and this forced the staff and students, especially the hostel boarders, to avoid moving out after dusk.

The university authorities had also issued a notice to the students not to venture out during the night, citing the lurking danger.

In the wake of the sighting of the animal on CCTV several times, the forest authorities had set up two cages— one near the Vice-Chancellor’s bungalow and the other at the rear entrance of the campus, skirting the hills.

The students, however, feel that a couple of more leopards, possibly cubs, could still be roaming around.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US