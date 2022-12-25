  1. EPaper
Leopard walks into cage set up on Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus in Tirupati

December 25, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
The leopard caught in the cage set up by the Forest Department on the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus in Tirupati on Sunday.

The leopard that was on prowl at the Tirumala foothills walked into the trap laid on the campus of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University in the early hours of December 25 (Sunday).

The animal walked into one of the two cages set up by the Forest Department in the area where it was sighted earlier.

The higher officials in the Forest Department instructed the field staff to release the animal in the forest.

The leopard was sighted several times in and around the SVVU campus around midnight and this forced the staff and students, especially the hostel boarders, to avoid moving out after dusk.

The university authorities had also issued a notice to the students not to venture out during the night, citing the lurking danger.

In the wake of the sighting of the animal on CCTV several times, the forest authorities had set up two cages— one near the Vice-Chancellor’s bungalow and the other at the rear entrance of the campus, skirting the hills.

The students, however, feel that a couple of more leopards, possibly cubs, could still be roaming around.

