Leopard that mauled girl to death on Tirumala footpath captured

August 14, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The leopard that had struck horror on the Tirumala footpath was captured on August 14.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nageswara Rao, the leopard walked into a cage set up at the public viewpoint in the vicinity of Narasimha Swamy temple where the badly mauled body of the six-year-old Lakshita was found last Friday.

The girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack while trekking up to the hill shrine along with her family.

In the aftermath of the ghastly incident, the department had set up cages at three different points along the Alipiri foot path and their efforts paid off within two days with the capture of the evading leopard.

It is not immediately known whether it is the same leopard that had killed the girl or not he said and added that forensic tests would be carried out on the captured beast and matched with the post-mortem report of the deceased before jumping at any conclusion.

The TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy who rushed to the spot in the early hours of the day as soon as the news trickled in said that a monitoring cell would be set up at the seventh mile near the 60 feet of Anjaneya Swamy idol on the footpath to maintain a constant vigil on the movement of wild animals along the foot path on 24x7 basis.

This besides the management will also adopt required safety measures for the advantage of trekking pilgrims.

