Leopard that killed a six-year old girl on Tirumala footpath identified

After a lapse of seven months, the forest authorities on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, said they have identified the leopard that killed six-year old girl Lakshita, who was trekking up to Tirumala along with her family in August last year.
According to DFO G. Satishkumar Reddy, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) after a detailed study and matching of the blood and DNA samples found on the body of the dead girl in their eighty page report, arrived at a conclusion that the leopard which is already housed in Sri Venkateswara zoo park at Tirupati under the permanent captive management is behind the gruesome incident.