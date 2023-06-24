HamberMenu
Leopard that attacked a boy in Tirumala trapped

A leopard attack on a little boy on June 22 at the 7th mile point on the Tirumala ghat road once again brought the spotlight on the issue of man-animal conflict in the Seshachalam forest.

June 24, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inspecting the forest area at 7th Mile point on the Tirumala ghat road on June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The forest officials successfully captured the evading leopard, on June 23 night, within twenty four hours after its vain bid on the life of a five-year-old boy.

The incident was reported on Juen 22 night when the boy who was trekking to the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara along with his family.

The boy who suffered grievous injuries in the fatal attack was immediately rushed to SV Hrudayalaya in Tirupati, where his condition is said to be stable.

The incident had nevertheless triggered fear and panic among the devotees trekking to the sacred shrine.

To instil confidence and ensure their safety, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy ordered setting up of traps and CCTV cameras to trap the predator in the after a series of meetings with forest and vigilance officials.

Subsequently two traps and 150 cctv cameras were set up on a war footing in the vicinity of the spot where the unfortunate incident was reported.

The efforts yielded results with the sub-adult leopard walking into the trap late on Friday night.

The officials are in an upbeat mood as they could trap the wild beast within seven hours of laying the trap.

Further arrangements are also on to release the big cat back into the wild but this time, at a far away place in the Seshachalam forests.

