Leopard sighted in forests near Bhimadole in Eluru district in A.P.

Published - October 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST - DWARAKA TIRUMALA

Forests officials arrange trap, cautioned public in M. Nagulapalli, Amberpeta and Polasanapalli villages

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials of Forest, Revenue and Police department observing the pug marks in the forests in Eluru district on Monday (October 21) night. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

With villagers sighting leopard in the forests near Andanalamma Cheruvu and M. Nagulapalli villages in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district, the Forest and the Police department officials alerted the locals on the movement of the wild animal.

The Forest department officials collected the pug marks of leopard near M. Nagulapalli village. They verified the CCTV footages in the nearby habitations.

Bhimadole Circle Inspector U.J. Wilson, and the forest officials arranged traps in the forests. The Forest and the Police officials arranged tom-tom in Polasanapalli, Amberpet, Katragadda Kalyana Mandapam, M. Nagulapalli and other villages and cautioned the villagers not to move alone, particularly during night hours.

“We are observing the trap cameras in the forests. It was confirmed that leopard was moving in Bhimadole and Dwaraka Tirumala areas,” a police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday (October 22).

CONNECT WITH US