GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard sighted in forests near Bhimadole in Eluru district in A.P.

Forests officials arrange trap, cautioned public in M. Nagulapalli, Amberpeta and Polasanapalli villages

Published - October 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST - DWARAKA TIRUMALA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials of Forest, Revenue and Police department observing the pug marks in the forests in Eluru district on Monday (October 21) night.

Officials of Forest, Revenue and Police department observing the pug marks in the forests in Eluru district on Monday (October 21) night. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

With villagers sighting leopard in the forests near Andanalamma Cheruvu and M. Nagulapalli villages in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district, the Forest and the Police department officials alerted the locals on the movement of the wild animal.

The Forest department officials collected the pug marks of leopard near M. Nagulapalli village. They verified the CCTV footages in the nearby habitations.

Bhimadole Circle Inspector U.J. Wilson, and the forest officials arranged traps in the forests. The Forest and the Police officials arranged tom-tom in Polasanapalli, Amberpet, Katragadda Kalyana Mandapam, M. Nagulapalli and other villages and cautioned the villagers not to move alone, particularly during night hours.

“We are observing the trap cameras in the forests. It was confirmed that leopard was moving in Bhimadole and Dwaraka Tirumala areas,” a police officer told The Hindu on Tuesday (October 22).

Published - October 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.