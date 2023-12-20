ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard sighted again on Tirumala-Alipiri trekking route in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Devotees witness the beast crossing the pathway in the vicinity of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple; forest personnel confirm its movement

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The leopard captured in one of the trap cameras set up in the vicinity of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the Tirumala footpath on December 13.

After a couple of months, the movement of a leopard was noticed again on Tuesday night on the Tirumala-Alipiri trekking route.

Devotees trekking along the footpath witnessed the beast crossing the pathway in the vicinity of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and vanishing into the wilderness under the cover of darkness.

It was exactly the same location where six-year-old Lakshita had been mauled to death by a leopard in August last.

The terrified devotees immediately took it to the notice of the TTD Vigilance officials, who in turn alerted the forest personnel.

The forest personnel confirmed the movement of the leopard, which, they said, was also captured in one of the trap cameras set up at the same location on December 13, resulting in enhanced vigilance. They also advised the devotees to trek in groups.

