Leopard seems to be in search of a new habitat, say wildlife experts

The male Indian leopard is believed to be engaged in exploring a new habitat, given the route it has taken along the banks of the river Godavari since September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was first sighted on that day near the Diwancheruvu West Reserve Forest (DWRF) on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city.

The leopard had spent 18 days in the DWRF before it moved towards the flower nurseries of Kadiyam on the banks of the Godavari in East Godavari district by September 24 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 25, the wildlife authorities traced its walking path by following the pug marks recorded in the flower nurseries.

The efforts of the team of wildlife officials, led by East Godavari in-charge District Forest Officer S. Bharani, to trace the movements of the leopard by deploying drones went in vain as it walked through the dense covers of the nurseries.

“We have been sharing the inputs and signs left behind by the leopard with the experts of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun. We are also receiving inputs from Pune-based leading experts in the rescue of big cats. We are closely tracing the movements of the leopard round the clock,” said Ms. Bharani.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The WII experts have observed that the leopard appears to be young and healthy, and is believed to be exploring a new habitat as suggested by the signs and its behaviour,” Ms. Bharani told The Hindu.

So far, the leopard did not resort to any cattle kill throughout its journey, she said.

The wildlife authorities and WII experts arrived at a consensus to tranquilize the leopard.

“We have been told by the experts to be prepared to tranquilize the leopard. It is not showing any sign of aggressiveness in its behaviour,” Ms. Bharani said.

“As of September 25, the leopard is close to an island of the Godavari, which is home to deer and blackbucks. We are yet to ascertain the native habitation of the leopard,” Ms. Bharani added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.