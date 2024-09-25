GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leopard seems to be in search of a new habitat, say wildlife experts

Preparations are on to tranquilize it, says East Godavari in-charge District Forest Officer Bharani

Published - September 25, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KADIYAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Wildlife authorities studying the pug marks of the leopard, at a flower nursery in Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district on September 25.

Wildlife authorities studying the pug marks of the leopard, at a flower nursery in Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district on September 25. | Photo Credit: A.P. FOREST DEPARTMENT

The male Indian leopard is believed to be engaged in exploring a new habitat, given the route it has taken along the banks of the river Godavari since September 6.

It was first sighted on that day near the Diwancheruvu West Reserve Forest (DWRF) on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city.

The leopard had spent 18 days in the DWRF before it moved towards the flower nurseries of Kadiyam on the banks of the Godavari in East Godavari district by September 24 night.

On September 25, the wildlife authorities traced its walking path by following the pug marks recorded in the flower nurseries.

The efforts of the team of wildlife officials, led by East Godavari in-charge District Forest Officer S. Bharani, to trace the movements of the leopard by deploying drones went in vain as it walked through the dense covers of the nurseries.

“We have been sharing the inputs and signs left behind by the leopard with the experts of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun. We are also receiving inputs from Pune-based leading experts in the rescue of big cats. We are closely tracing the movements of the leopard round the clock,” said Ms. Bharani.

“The WII experts have observed that the leopard appears to be young and healthy, and is believed to be exploring a new habitat as suggested by the signs and its behaviour,” Ms. Bharani told The Hindu.

So far, the leopard did not resort to any cattle kill throughout its journey, she said.

The wildlife authorities and WII experts arrived at a consensus to tranquilize the leopard.

“We have been told by the experts to be prepared to tranquilize the leopard. It is not showing any sign of aggressiveness in its behaviour,” Ms. Bharani said.

“As of September 25, the leopard is close to an island of the Godavari, which is home to deer and blackbucks. We are yet to ascertain the native habitation of the leopard,” Ms. Bharani added.

