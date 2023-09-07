ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard scare: TTD distributes hand-sticks to the pilgrims trekking up to Tirumala

September 07, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - TIRUMALA

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy said the initiative is aimed at the ensuring the safety of trekking pilgrims

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy distributing hand sticks among the trekking pilgrims at Alipiri in Tirupati. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday distributed hand sticks to pilgrims trekking up to the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Alipiri in Tirupati, as there have been multiple leopard scares.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy said the initiative is aimed at the ensuring the safety of trekking pilgrims.

Around 10,000 sticks will be provided to the pilgrims every day, which will be collected back after they cross the sensitive Sri Narasimha Swamy temple.

Additionally, TTD has taken several measures for the safety of pilgrims, such as deployment of security personnel at vital points, setting up of cages, allowing the pilgrims to move in batches and more.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the proposal to fence the footpath on both sides has been taken up with central wild life authorities and the management shall swing into an action soon. TTD invested a meagre ₹10,000 towards the procurement of the sticks. This exercise will continue until the footpath is free from the threat of wild animals.

