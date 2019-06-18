Leopard scare on Tirumala ghat roads

Leopard scare continues to haunt motorists who shuttle daily on the Tirumala ghat roads.

Even though the big cats were spotted several times in the past seldom did they attack the commuters.

The movement of the big cat was repeatedly felt during the last couple of weeks and the same was also taken up to the notice of forest officials who had launched an intense search operation to capture the animal but in vain.

In the recent episode, the stalking leopard on Sunday late in the night attacked two motorcyclists on the second ghat road leading to the sacred town. Interestingly both the incidents took place in quick succession at the same spot about two kilometres from the town with an interval of a few minutes.

The injured who suffered nail bites on their legs were identified as Pavani (12) and Yamini (20) and were immediately rushed to TTD run Aswini hospital from where they were shifted down to Tirupati for a better medical care.