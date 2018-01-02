Leopard scare grips Tirumala again

Leopard scare continues to haunt the inhabitants of Balaji Nagar at Tirumala. The New Year spirit was slightly dampened when the news that a wild cat strayed into their locality spread like a wildfire.

The denizens alerted the forest officials,who rushed to the spot and also collected the pugmarks of the leopard. There after the residents were instructed to stay indoors and be cautious.

Meanwhile, the residents flayed the apathy of the TTD officials who they said were yet to initiate any concrete steps despite several representations.