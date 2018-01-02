Andhra Pradesh

Leopard scare grips Tirumala again

Forest officials collect pugmarks

Leopard scare continues to haunt the inhabitants of Balaji Nagar at Tirumala. The New Year spirit was slightly dampened when the news that a wild cat strayed into their locality spread like a wildfire.

The denizens alerted the forest officials,who rushed to the spot and also collected the pugmarks of the leopard. There after the residents were instructed to stay indoors and be cautious.

Meanwhile, the residents flayed the apathy of the TTD officials who they said were yet to initiate any concrete steps despite several representations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 7:50:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/leopard-scare-grips-tirumala-again/article22348604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY