Leopard scare at Tirumala

After a brief respite, leopard scare continues to haunt the devotees trekking to Tirumala hills.

A leopard was sighted near the control room on Srivarimettu trekking route late on Saturday night.

Security guards got an alert after dogs continuously barked in the direction, which they later perceived to be due to the movement of a leopard. The security guards locked themselves in the control room and alerted the Forest department.

It may be recalled that a leopard killed a child belonging to a family trekking to Tirumala hills through the Alipiri route.