ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard on the prowl near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh; authorities launch efforts to trap it

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

It was first sighted in the CCTV camera near the All India Radio station on the city’s outskirts on September 6; people advised not to venture out at night

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The leopard sighted in the CCTV camera near AIR station, on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram on September 6. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Wildlife authorities in Andhra Pradesh have launched efforts to trap an Indian leopard on the prowl in the Diwancheruvu West Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lone leopard was first sighted on September 6 in the CCTV camera, near the All India Radio (AIR) station.

It was seen moving through the residential areas and fields of various commercial crops that adjoin the reserve forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A team has been deputed to trap the leopard by offering prey as a bait and arranging a net,” Rajahmundry Chief Conservator of Forests Y. Srinivasa Reddy told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The leopard will be rehabilitated in the natural forest once it is trapped and its health condition is stable. It may have forayed into the human habitation due to the recent floods in the hills (in the Godavari valley),” Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said.

Advisory to people

The authorities had already installed camera traps at strategic locations and sounded an alert on the national highway.

Kakinada District Forest Officer S. Bharani, who is part of the team, appealed to the residents not to venture out at night. There were no reports of cattle kill by the leopard since its sighting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US