Leopard on the prowl near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh; authorities launch efforts to trap it

Wildlife authorities in Andhra Pradesh have launched efforts to trap an Indian leopard on the prowl in the Diwancheruvu West Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram.

The lone leopard was first sighted on September 6 in the CCTV camera, near the All India Radio (AIR) station.

It was seen moving through the residential areas and fields of various commercial crops that adjoin the reserve forest.

“A team has been deputed to trap the leopard by offering prey as a bait and arranging a net,” Rajahmundry Chief Conservator of Forests Y. Srinivasa Reddy told The Hindu.

“The leopard will be rehabilitated in the natural forest once it is trapped and its health condition is stable. It may have forayed into the human habitation due to the recent floods in the hills (in the Godavari valley),” Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said.

Advisory to people

The authorities had already installed camera traps at strategic locations and sounded an alert on the national highway.

Kakinada District Forest Officer S. Bharani, who is part of the team, appealed to the residents not to venture out at night. There were no reports of cattle kill by the leopard since its sighting.