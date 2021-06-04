Leopard kills a canine in Tirumala

Leopard killed a domestic dog at the far-flanged Balaji Nagar here on Friday.

The incident came into a light when the residents noticed the half-eaten carcass of the dead canine lying in the nearby bushes on the eastern lane of the locality abutting the thick forests.

The inhabitants rued that they are rather compelled to live in a constant fear with no help coming their way despite repeatedly taking up the issue with the forest and TTD authorities. “The intermittent forays of the wild beast have rather forced our families to stay indoors, and we seldom dare to move out after sun set,” they said. “It was the second incursion of the big cat this week,” they added.