Leopard killed in road accident in Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - November 11, 2024 06:49 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the outskirts of Madakasira town in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday night.

According to Penukonda Forest Department officials, passersby found the carcass of the leopard near the sub-station at Veterinary College on Madakasira-Madhugiri road on Monday morning.

Forest officials said that the wild cat, a female and aged around one year, was hit by a vehicle leading to its death. The leopard’s neck was broken in the mishap but the nails and skin are intact, officials said adding that a post-mortem would be conducted.

