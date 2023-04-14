ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard found dead in Srisailam forest

April 14, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a leopard was found under suspicious circumstances at Dayyala Madugu near Pecchervu village in the Srisailam Forest Range on April 12 (Wednesday).

The forest officials found the carcass of the animal during the regular beat. They examined the spot. They burnt the carcass as per the norms after performing a post-mortem.

The forest officials of Atmakur Division said that no injury marks were found on the carcass and the post-mortem report would throw light on the probable causes of the death. A case has been registered and investigation in on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US