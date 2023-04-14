HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard found dead in Srisailam forest

April 14, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a leopard was found under suspicious circumstances at Dayyala Madugu near Pecchervu village in the Srisailam Forest Range on April 12 (Wednesday).

The forest officials found the carcass of the animal during the regular beat. They examined the spot. They burnt the carcass as per the norms after performing a post-mortem.

The forest officials of Atmakur Division said that no injury marks were found on the carcass and the post-mortem report would throw light on the probable causes of the death. A case has been registered and investigation in on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.