Leopard found dead in Srisailam forest

April 14, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - KURNOOL

The carcass of a leopard was found under suspicious circumstances at Dayyala Madugu near Pecchervu village in the Srisailam Forest Range on April 12 (Wednesday).

The forest officials found the carcass of the animal during the regular beat. They examined the spot. They burnt the carcass as per the norms after performing a post-mortem.

The forest officials of Atmakur Division said that no injury marks were found on the carcass and the post-mortem report would throw light on the probable causes of the death. A case has been registered and investigation in on.