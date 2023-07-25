Leopard found dead in forest in Chittoor district

A leopard carcass was found in the forest abutting Karnalapattu village in Ramakuppam mandal of Kuppam constituency on Tuesday.
A few cattle rearers who took their cattle grazing in the vicinity and found the dead leopard emanating a foul smell alerted the forest officials.
The forest officials, on visiting the spot, confirmed that the big cat could have died at least a week ago.
Though the cause of the death could not be immediately ascertained, the officials suspect that the poachers moving in the forest have killed the leopard.
