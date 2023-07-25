HamberMenu
Leopard found dead in forest in Chittoor district

The forest officials, on visiting the spot, confirmed that the big cat could have died at least a week ago

July 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
The leopard carcass found in the forest of Ramakuppam mandal in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The leopard carcass found in the forest of Ramakuppam mandal in Chittoor district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A leopard carcass was found in the forest abutting Karnalapattu village in Ramakuppam mandal of Kuppam constituency on Tuesday.

A few cattle rearers who took their cattle grazing in the vicinity and found the dead leopard emanating a foul smell alerted the forest officials.

The forest officials, on visiting the spot, confirmed that the big cat could have died at least a week ago.

Though the cause of the death could not be immediately ascertained, the officials suspect that the poachers moving in the forest have killed the leopard.

