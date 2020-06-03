Andhra Pradesh

Leopard fear looms large over Tirumala

The denizens of Tirumala continue to reel under fear after a video camera captured a leopard prowling in the vicinity of Karnataka Choultries in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The incursion of wild cats which hitherto was confined to Balaji Nagar residential locality has now spread to other areas, with no pilgrim activity and vehicular movement atop the hill town which remains closed since March 20 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instances of spotting of animals such as leopards, spotted deer, bears and wild boars have been on the rise during the lockdown. The video showed the leopard vanishing into the darkness after prowling in the area for some time. The residents informed the vigilance authorities who in turn alerted the wildlife officials.

