Leopard dies after being hit by a vehicle in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh

Efforts under way to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras, says District Forest Officer

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
October 23, 2022 20:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The leopard might have been hit by a heavy vehicle while it was crossing the road, says forest official.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-year-old leopard died on the road near Yatakallu village of Shettur mandal in Anantapur district after it was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.

District Forest Officer Sandeep Krupakar Gundala said efforts were on to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras in the nearby areas.

The leopard might have probably been hit by some heavy vehicle while it was crossing the road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department conducted an autopsy and followed all procedures prescribed in such cases to ensure it was not part of poaching. Later in the evening, its carcass was consigned to flames.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The number of leopards has increased in the area close to the Karnataka border as heavy rains have led to good vegetative growth. Leopards are frequently seen in many villages, where they try to prey on straying cattle or street dogs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app