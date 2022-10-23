Leopard dies after being hit by a vehicle in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh

The leopard might have been hit by a heavy vehicle while it was crossing the road, says forest official.

A three-year-old leopard died on the road near Yatakallu village of Shettur mandal in Anantapur district after it was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.

District Forest Officer Sandeep Krupakar Gundala said efforts were on to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras in the nearby areas.

The leopard might have probably been hit by some heavy vehicle while it was crossing the road.

The Forest Department conducted an autopsy and followed all procedures prescribed in such cases to ensure it was not part of poaching. Later in the evening, its carcass was consigned to flames.

The number of leopards has increased in the area close to the Karnataka border as heavy rains have led to good vegetative growth. Leopards are frequently seen in many villages, where they try to prey on straying cattle or street dogs.