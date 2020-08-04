Leopard creates flutter on Tirumala ghat road

There was a mild flutter on the second ghat road leading to Tirumala, when a leopard reportedly tried to chase some motorists driving up the temple town.

Even though there are no casualties, a traffic police constable, Murali, who escaped a near attack on him said the big cat chased him when he was on his way to the town on his motorcycle. The incident is said to have taken place about four km from the Alipiri checking point.

“I was wearing a helmet and hence could not instantly recognise it even as it tried to grab my leg. All that I could realise was an animal trying to attack me and in my attempt to avoid from being caught, I wildly shook my leg, accelerated my motorcycle and sped away. It was only when another local motorist who came from behind informed me about the leopard that I realised as to what really happened,” he said.

Another constable, Maniprasad, who motored up half an hour later also authenticated the movement of leopard and thanked the security personnel at Alipiri for alerting him.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised either to move in groups or prefer APSRTC bus or taxi to reach the town.