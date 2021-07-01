Leopard carcass found in Chittoor

A desiccated carcass of a female leopard, wrapped in snare, was found close to mango gardens near Talakona eco-tourism spot of Yerravaripalem mandal on Wednesday.

Divisional Forest Officer (Tirupati wildlife division) G. Pawan Kumar said the preliminary investigation revealed that the leopard, aged around 10, had strayed into the fields some ten-to-twelve days ago and was caught in the snare that the farmers had arranged to protect their crops from wild boars. “The postmortem suggested no signs of poaching,” the DFO clarified.

“The entire flesh was eaten by maggots, but its nails, teeth and coat were in a fine condition. This shows that the snare was an abandoned one and the leopard’s venture was by accident,” the DFO said.

The official said that the carcass went unnoticed for long due to irregular movement of farmers and forest personnel. The DFO said further investigation was under way to pin down those responsible for setting up the snare, though it was a discarded one.