  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard attacks sheep flock at Mogalapalli in SSS district. of Andhra Pradesh

November 26, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PENUKONDA (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla

A leopard reportedly attacked a flock of sheep in Mogalapalli village in Chennekothapalli Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai District on Saturday morning and killed six of them. Six other sheep were also grievously injured while they were bound in a small wooden enclosure close to the village.

The veterinary doctors during the post-mortem found it to be an attack by a powerful wild animal and no one had seen the animal during the attack. The village about 10 km from the Guttur Reserve Forest is part of the Dharmavaram section. The forest department officials are gathering all evidence and information regarding the attack and are preparing proposals for paying compensation.

In the past 20 years, there have been some incidents of such attacks reported from villages around the Guttur Reserve Forest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.