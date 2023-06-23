Leopard attacks boy on Tirumala trekking route

June 23, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Tirupati

It was a miraculous escape for a five-year-old boy, who was attacked by a leopard on the prowl on the trekking route leading to Tirumala hills late on Thursday, June 22, 2023 evening.

The boy belonging to an unidentified pilgrim party was moving alone on the 7th mile spot when a leopard pounced upon him from the dark and attempted to drag him into the nearby forest.

Hearing the commotion, the security sleuths guarding the area rushed towards the spot and rescued the child by pelting stones on the leopard. The security team rushed the boy downhill for treatment.

