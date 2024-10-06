GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lenin’s ideology inspired global movements against capitalists, says JNU professor

‘Spending capacity of the common man has come down due to the wars’

Published - October 06, 2024 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Prabhat Patnaik speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Prabhat Patnaik speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Eminent economist and professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Prabhat Patnaik has said the ideology of Russian revolutionary leader Lenin has been instrumental in the movements against the capitalists across the globe.

Mr. Prabhat Patnaik was the chief guest at an event organised in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of the death centenary of Lenin. Mr. Prabhat Patnaik said the differences among the imperialists have led to world wars. He said that the spending capacity of the common man had come down due to the wars. He averred that the United States was trying to exploit the Israel - Palestine conflict. He alleged that the US was trying to destabilise countries like China and Russia to gain control over the oil reserves in the Middle East.

CPI(M) Visakhapatnam district secretary M. Jaggunaidu, State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and several others have participated.

