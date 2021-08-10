Length of NHs in Guntur, Prakasam increased to 1,203 km: Gadkari

Vijayawada

10 August 2021 01:05 IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the length of National Highways (NHs) in Guntur and Prakasam districts was increased to 1,203 km from 629 km at the beginning of 2014.

In a replay to a question posed by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Mr. Gadkari informed the House that the national highways that were constructed, widened or strengthened since 2014 included Anantapur - Guntur (total length 417.10 km with the stretch of 207.06 km passing through Guntur and Prakasam), Nakrekal - Yerpedu (495.98 km and 207.94 km), Vodarevu - Narasaraopeta - Piduguralla (107 km of highway that is entirely in Guntur and Prakasam districts), Macherla - Dachepalli (43 km in Guntur and Prakasam), Kondamodu - Perecherla (52 km in Guntur and Prakasam), Mydukur - Singarayakonda (total length 195 km with a stetch of 110.19 km in Guntur and Prakasam), Kurnool- Dornala (131 km and 33.40 km), Hyderabad - Thokapalli (264.40 km and 62.70 km), Kathipudi- Ongole (391.30 km and 120 km) and Kolkata-Chennai (1622 km and 238.42 km).

The six- laning of the Chilakaluripet bypass from 357 km to 371.92 km, and Gollapudi–Chinakakani section of the NH-16 (Vijayawada bypass package from 4 km to 17.881 km, both being executed in the hybrid annuity model (HAM), started recently.